Inside The New Nike Air Force 1 Suitcase

Nike is bringing sneaker culture to your travels. The Air Force 1 Suitcase releases at the end of January 2026. This luggage collection was inspired by the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker. The drop suffered a small delay but arrives soon.

Nike is offering two sizes for different travel needs. The 26in hardshell suitcase works perfect for weekend trips. The larger 29in version handles longer vacations with ease. Both sizes feature premium hardshell construction throughout.

The design translates Air Force 1 elements into functional luggage. Nike's attention to detail shows in every aspect. The suitcase mimics the sneaker's clean aesthetic perfectly. This is more than just branded travel gear. Sneakerheads can now match their luggage to their kicks. The all-black colorway keeps things sleek and versatile.

Nike branding appears subtly on the exterior shell. The interior features thoughtful organization compartments. Smooth-rolling wheels make airport navigation effortless. The telescoping handle extends and retracts with ease.

TSA-approved locks provide security for belongings. The hardshell protects your items during rough handling. This release shows Nike's expansion beyond footwear and apparel. The brand continues finding creative ways to reach consumers.

The Nike Air Force 1 Suitcase showcases a sleek all-black hardshell exterior with the iconic Nike swoosh embossed subtly on the front panel, creating that signature minimal look Air Force 1 fans recognize instantly.

The backside features a stunning raised circular pattern that mimics the Air Force 1 outsole design with concentric rings and geometric lines flowing across the surface, bringing genuine sneaker DNA to functional luggage.

Four multi-directional spinner wheels in black provide smooth rolling capability while a sturdy telescoping handle with comfortable grip ensures easy maneuvering through airports and hotels. The interior reveals organized compartments with mesh pockets and compression straps. All lined with Nike Air branding that repeats throughout in a subtle pattern alongside "thank you for flying nike air" text.