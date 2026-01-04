New Image Of Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Surfaces

New images of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" have appeared online. This clean colorway brings fresh energy to the iconic basketball silhouette. The Foamposite Pro continues captivating sneakerheads with bold new releases.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” will be released in March 2026.

This university blue version delivers exactly what fans want to see.The Air Foamposite Pro revolutionized basketball footwear when it first debuted. Its molded upper construction created unprecedented support and durability back then.

The futuristic design still looks ahead of its time decades later. Nike continues finding new ways to reinvent this legendary model. University blue covers the entire signature molded Foamposite shell beautifully.

White accents provide perfect contrast across the swoosh and midsole areas. Black carbon fiber detailing appears on the signature side panels. The combination creates a colorway that feels both classic and fresh.

The university blue tone works excellently for spring and summer wardrooms. This shade pairs easily with denim, shorts, and casual fits. Foamposite fans appreciate when Nike delivers clean, wearable colorways like this.

The simplicity lets the unique silhouette speak for itself entirely. Release details should surface soon as more images continue leaking. Expect standard Foamposite Pro pricing when these eventually drop on SNKRS.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro Review

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro University Blue features a vibrant blue molded Foamposite shell. The signature one-piece upper wraps around the entire foot in seamless construction.

Crisp white leather appears on the eyestay and lacing system beautifully. A white Nike swoosh sits prominently on the lateral side panel. Black carbon fiber detailing covers the medial side panels for structural support.

White mesh tongue with Nike branding provides breathability and classic aesthetic appeal. A white midsole wraps around the bottom with visible Air cushioning technology. Black rubber outsole provides traction with the classic Foamposite tread pattern underneath.