Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Rumored Release Date

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” is gearing up for a major return, marking the first retro of this classic colorway since its original 2003 release. The silhouette has been gaining momentum again, and this comeback arrives right as the Foamposite wave is picking up steam.

Rumors point to an All Star Weekend 2026 release, which fits perfectly with the Foamposite’s history as a bold on court statement during some of the biggest moments in basketball. This “University Blue” pair sticks closely to the formula that made it a favorite two decades ago.

The bright blue shell still stands out with its smooth molded finish and sculpted ridges. The white leather eyestay and collar give the upper a clean break, while the black carbon fiber shank offers a sharp contrast underfoot.

A large white Swoosh on the side keeps the look tied to early 2000s Nike Basketball styling. It is an unmistakable design that taps into nostalgia without feeling stuck in the past. With several Foamposite releases rumored for 2026, Nike clearly sees the energy building around the model again.

The “University Blue” retro will likely be one of the most talked about drops of the first quarter of the year. Fans who missed out in 2003 now have another shot, and newer collectors get to experience a true Foamposite classic at the perfect time.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue”

Image via Nike

