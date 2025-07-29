Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pine Green" Makes A Bold Return

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pine Green" is set for a retro return, bringing back its unmistakable look and bold design energy.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” is officially back, and it’s every bit as bold as it was when it first dropped in 2011. Known for its sleek design and futuristic vibe, this colorway helped define an era of boundary-pushing Nike basketball silhouettes.

The Foamposite shell, dressed in a shifting pine green finish, catches light in all the right ways, it’s not loud, but it definitely gets noticed. Black details bring contrast to the upper, including the oversized Swoosh on the side, the tongue, laces, and collar.

There’s also a splash of green on the toe Swoosh and heel branding, just enough to tie it all together. Underneath, the icy blue outsole and carbon fiber shank give it that tech-heavy look Foamposite fans love. This re-release feels timely.

Foamposites have seen a quiet resurgence, and pairs like this remind people why they mattered in the first place. They were never about hype, they were about presence.

Looking at the new photos, the “Pine Green” holds up well, especially with that clean translucent sole and bold green shine. It’s not trying to be trendy. It’s just doing what Foamposites have always done which is stand out without needing to say much.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” Release Date

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” features an iridescent green shell upper that shifts tone under different lighting. Black nubuck eyestays, mesh tongue, and lining create a bold contrast, while a large black Swoosh runs along the side.

A smaller green Swoosh appears on the toe for a subtle branding hit. The outsole uses icy translucent rubber with black traction pods and a green Swoosh underneath.

A carbon fiber shank plate adds torsional support and signature Foamposite appeal. Durable, distinct, and still futuristic, this retro carries forward everything fans love about the silhouette.

Sneaker Scouts reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Pine Green” will be released on December 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

