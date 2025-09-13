Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo” Comes Back Next Summer

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo” is making its long-awaited return next summer. The bold sneaker, first released in 2013, quickly became one of the standout Foamposite colorways thanks to its unique camo styling and gum sole finish.

Now, fans of the silhouette will finally get another chance to grab a pair. This retro stays true to its roots, blending performance innovation with a street-ready design. The Foamposite series was always ahead of its time, with its futuristic molded upper and hardwood durability.

The “Green Camo” edition pushed the boundary further by introducing a striking camo print that contrasted with the sneaker’s sleek structure. Its re-release signals Nike’s continued commitment to keeping fan-favorite designs alive while tapping into nostalgia for early 2010s sneaker culture.

The Air Foamposite Pro has always carried a strong reputation, thanks in part to its role in shaping basketball and lifestyle fashion. With its distinct design, it quickly transcended the court, becoming a favorite in streetwear rotations.

The 2013 drop cemented its status as one of the most memorable Foamposites of the modern era. As shown in the photos provided, this year’s pair stays close to the original. Expect the same bold camouflage shell, bright neon accents, and gum outsole that made the sneaker a classic.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo"

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo” returns with its signature woodland camo print wrapping the molded Foamposite shell. Black overlays sit along the eyestay and tongue, while neon green accents pop across pull tabs, lace loops, and mini Swooshes.

A glossy black Swoosh on the lateral side adds contrast against the rugged backdrop. The shoe is finished with a carbon fiber shank plate and a durable gum outsole for both grip and style.

Inside, the padded lining ensures comfort, making the sneaker equally at home on the court or the street. The design remains bold yet timeless.