Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Surfaces In New Detailed Look

BY Ben Atkinson 307 Views
air-jordan-11-gamma-sneaker-news
Image via prm.cotd
New photos of the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” highlight its bold design as the fan-favorite colorway gears up for a December release.

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” is making its return this December, and new photos have surfaced ahead of the drop. First introduced in 2013, this bold colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its sleek, all-black look accented with vibrant details.

Its comeback has been one of the most anticipated moves of Jordan Brand’s holiday lineup. The design of the Air Jordan 11 has always stood out. Tinker Hatfield originally introduced the patent leather look in the mid-90s, pushing basketball footwear into luxury territory.

Michael Jordan himself debuted the silhouette during his first comeback season, instantly cementing its place in sneaker history. Few sneakers blend performance and style as seamlessly as the 11.

The “Gamma” colorway builds on that legacy with a mix of glossy black patent leather and mesh, paired with pops of gamma blue and varsity maize. Its icy outsole adds contrast while keeping the overall design sharp.

For many, the shoe represents the perfect mix of flash and subtlety. The newly surfaced photos show off its familiar details in crisp detail, reminding fans why this colorway became a modern classic.

With the December release date approaching, the hype continues to build. Expect the “Gamma” 11s to dominate holiday wish lists when they land later this year.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Release Date
gamma-blue-air-jordan-11-2025
Image via prm.cotd

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” features a black mesh upper with glossy black patent leather overlays for a polished look. Pops of gamma blue highlight the Jumpman branding, while varsity maize accents appear on the tongue strip.

The black midsole sits above an icy blue translucent outsole, providing both grip and contrast. Rope laces run through the ballistic mesh base, adding to the shoe’s structured build.

Inside, soft cushioning and a carbon fiber shank ensure comfort and support on and off the court. This retro faithfully revives the fan-favorite 2013 release while keeping its bold and modern edge intact.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” will be released on December 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

