Deon Cole Shares Hateful DMs After Roasting Nicki Minaj At NAACP Image Awards

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Deon Cole Hateful DMs Roasting Nicki Minaj NAACP Image Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Nicki Minaj hasn't responded to Deon Cole's NAACP Image Awards roast yet, but the Barbz defended her directly in Cole's Instagram DMs.

Deon Cole hosted the NAACP Image Awards last night (Saturday, February 28), taking comical jabs at the BAFTA controversy, Donald Trump, 50 Cent, and many more. But it seems like Nicki Minaj fans in particular did not like his jokes about her, as he took to Instagram to share some of the hateful DMs he received in response to his opening mock prayer.

Of course, it's not just the actor and comedian's jokes about the Trinidadian superstar that landed him in hot water. Others pointed to his joke about Tourette syndrome, for example. But in many of the DMs that Cole shared, it seems like Barbz or just people wanting to defend Nicki had a lot of particular smoke for him.

"Keep Nicki out yo mouth before I spit on u," one fan wrote. Another added, "B***H F**K YOU QUIT SPEAKING ON THE MOTHER F***ING QUEEN NAME B***H, NOTICE HOW NOBODY EVEN KNEW WHO TF U WERE UNTIL U BROUGHT HER NAME UP, I HOPE U AND ALL UR FAMILY MEMBERS GET TOUCHED IRL THAT OUGHTA TEACH U." "You b***h a** n***a keep Nicki name out your f***ing mouth p***y a** b***h! Ugly a** hair you lame asf weak b***h! All yall b****hes lame."

This sadly isn't Nicki Minaj's first media roast, as she popped off on Trevor Noah and many others after he mocked her at the Grammys. As of writing this article, she hasn't responded to Deon Cole yet.

Why Did Deon Cole Roast Nicki Minaj?

Still, beyond just the few Barbz who got in Deon Cole's DMs, some fans wonder why he even took shots at the Young Money femcee to begin with. Although he didn't explicitly mention this or any other reason, Nicki Minaj's controversial support of Donald Trump has landed her in hot water these days.

As such, many folks assume that this is the root of the issue. Her endorsement of his policies, stances, and ideologies divided a lot of fans, with many continuing to defend her.

We'll see if anything else develops here or if Nicki Minaj will respond to these criticisms. For now, the Barbz are among those taking up the mantle.

