Gavin Newsom Claps Back After Nicki Minaj's Latest Criticism

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Stockton Record
California Governor Gavin Newsom holds a news conference after speaking at the 2025 California Economic Summit at the Adventist Health Arena in downtown Stockton on October 22, 2025. © CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nicki Minaj has criticized Gavin Newsom numerous times in recent months while also showing her support for Donald Trump.

Gavin Newsom has addressed the backlash to the viral video of his discussion with Mayor Andre Dickens, during which he remarked about his low SAT score and reading ability. “I’m not, you know, I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you, I’m no better than you,” Newsom says in the video. “I’m a 960 SAT guy. And you know, I’m not trying to offend anyone [and] act ‘all there’ if you got 940.”

Newsom addressed the backlash to the clip in a post on X (formerly Twitter) directed at Sean Hannity on Monday morning. "You didn’t give a sh*t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?" he wrote.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump In Fiery Rant On Gavin Newsom & His Wife

Nicki Minaj's Post About Gavin Newsom

Nicki Minaj was among the many voices to condemn Gavin Newsom over the comments. “His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read," Minaj wrote on X. "This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved. Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence.”

She continued: “He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!! Do ya love it?!?!! Do ya just love it, black ppl?!????”

It's far from the only time Minaj has spoken out to criticize Gavin Newsom or show support for President Donald Trump. She's made several posts promoting right-wing politics and attended Turning Point USA's AmericaFest as well.

Read More: Donald Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj’s “Beautiful” Skin & Nails

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Politics Nicki Minaj Escalates Feud With Gavin Newsom In Another Heated Rant
Gavin Newsom Nicki Minaj Rant Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Gavin Newsom Makes Nicki Minaj Rant Again By Cosigning Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump Rant Gavin Newsom Wife Politics Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump In Fiery Rant On Gavin Newsom & His Wife
Nicki Minaj Rant Trans Kids Gavin Newsom Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Goes On Unprompted Rant About Trans Kids & Gavin Newsom
Comments 0