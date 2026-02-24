Gavin Newsom Claps Back After Nicki Minaj's Latest Criticism

Gavin Newsom has addressed the backlash to the viral video of his discussion with Mayor Andre Dickens, during which he remarked about his low SAT score and reading ability. “I’m not, you know, I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you, I’m no better than you,” Newsom says in the video. “I’m a 960 SAT guy. And you know, I’m not trying to offend anyone [and] act ‘all there’ if you got 940.”

Newsom addressed the backlash to the clip in a post on X (formerly Twitter) directed at Sean Hannity on Monday morning. "You didn’t give a sh*t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?" he wrote.

Nicki Minaj's Post About Gavin Newsom

Nicki Minaj was among the many voices to condemn Gavin Newsom over the comments. “His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read," Minaj wrote on X. "This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved. Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence.”

She continued: “He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!! Do ya love it?!?!! Do ya just love it, black ppl?!????”