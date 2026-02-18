Donald Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj’s “Beautiful” Skin & Nails

Nicki Minaj has been more outspoken than ever about her political beliefs in recent months. She's a huge fan of Donald Trump, and evidently, the feeling is mutual. The president spoke at a Black History Month event at the White House today (February 18), and he had a lot to say about the femcee.

“How about Nicki Minaj?” he said, as seen in a video shared by DRM News. "Do we love Nicki Minaj? Right? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful!’ Her nails, her nails! They’re like that long! I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great, and she gets it, you know? More importantly, frankly, she gets it.”

Trump's remarks come just a couple of days after Nicki shared AI-generated photos of her and Trump counting cash together on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj Supports Donald Trump

Before that, Trump spoke about Nicki at the premiere of Melania, once again showering her with compliments.

"Nicki Minaj is fantastic," he declared at the time. "She's a terrific person. She was so nice, and she understands, you know, what we're doing with the Trump accounts. We're helping children grow up where they're 18 years old. They're going to have a lot of money. They're going to be rich. And she got it. She's been a supporter from the beginning. And I think Nicki Minaj is a winner. Fantastic."

Nicki did some glazing of her own at the summit for the U.S. Treasury Department's Trump Accounts earlier this month, making her feelings clear.