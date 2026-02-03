Billy Porter Blasts Nicki Minaj Over Donald Trump Support

BY Caroline Fisher
Billy Porter Blasts Nicki Minaj
Sep 19, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at L.A. Live. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In recent weeks, Nicki Minaj has been called out by Don Lemon, Trevor Noah, and more for her allegiance to Donald Trump.

Nicki Minaj has never been one to shy away from sharing her opinions, regardless of whatever backlash she may receive. This has been particularly true in recent weeks, when she's proudly flaunted her allegiance to Donald Trump. Of course, this has earned big reactions from several of her peers. During a recent appearance on the MusiCares gala red carpet, for example, Billy Porter was asked to share his take on her alliance with the president.

“F*ck her,” he told Hollywood Unlocked. “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. F*ck her and all of them!”

Porter's remarks come just a few days after Nicki took the stage at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C, and reiterated just how much of a fan she is. "I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change,” she declared at the time. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

Read More: Man Claiming To Be Jay-Z's Son Suggests He's Getting Help From Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj Trevor Noah Feud

"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and, you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work," she added. "He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him."

Porter is far from the only one of Nicki's peers to call her out for her political views recently, as Trevor Noah also roasted her at the Grammys this weekend. At one point in the awards show, he pointed out her absence, joking that she was "still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

This prompted Nicki to go on a Twitter/X tirade, calling out everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Jay-Z. Trump later threatened to take legal action against Noah for another one of his jokes, which was based on the 79-year-old's alleged time on Epstein Island with Bill Clinton.

Read More: White House Rep Clears The Air On Nicki Minaj's Trump Gold Card

