Billy Porter Blasts Nicki Minaj Over Donald Trump Support

Nicki Minaj has never been one to shy away from sharing her opinions, regardless of whatever backlash she may receive. This has been particularly true in recent weeks, when she's proudly flaunted her allegiance to Donald Trump. Of course, this has earned big reactions from several of her peers. During a recent appearance on the MusiCares gala red carpet, for example, Billy Porter was asked to share his take on her alliance with the president.

“F*ck her,” he told Hollywood Unlocked. “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. F*ck her and all of them!”

Porter's remarks come just a few days after Nicki took the stage at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C, and reiterated just how much of a fan she is. "I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change,” she declared at the time. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

Nicki Minaj Trevor Noah Feud

"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and, you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work," she added. "He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him."

Porter is far from the only one of Nicki's peers to call her out for her political views recently, as Trevor Noah also roasted her at the Grammys this weekend. At one point in the awards show, he pointed out her absence, joking that she was "still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."