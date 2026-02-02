Nicki Minaj Calls Lizzo "Fat" And Claims She's Got A "Weird" Case

BY Cole Blake
Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
In addition to Lizzo, Nicki Minaj targeted Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen, and several more celebrities on Sunday night.

Nicki Minaj called out Lizzo on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, labeling her "fat" and accusing her of facing a "weird" case. She posted the insults while going off on several celebrities after Trevor Noah made fun of her at the Grammy Awards. As the host of the event, Noah joked about Minaj's support of Donald Trump.

"Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums. So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge. Sheesh," Minaj wrote. Lizzo has been posting about her weight-loss journey on social media for years. While she hasn't released an album since 2022, she put out the mixtape, My Face Hurts from Smiling, in 2025.

As for the "charge," she was likely referencing a lawsuit three of Lizzo's former dancers brought against her over allegations of fat-shaming, although those specific claims were dismissed in December. Lizzo has not faced any criminal charges.

Trevor Noah's Grammy Jokes

As for the Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah joked about Minaj's recent support of Donald Trump and the Republican Party while discussing the celebrities in attendance. “Nicki Minaj is not here,” he said. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.”

In one post, she fired back: "Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly." From there, she targeted Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen, the Democratic Party as a whole, and more. "Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik. Allegedly," she wrote in one post. In another, she shared a picture of Jay-Z standing next to Aaliyah and wrote: "What in the f*ck??????????? #ChildPREDATOR."

Minaj concluded: "As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch."

