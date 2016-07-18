With an understated voice, delicate beauty, and quiet magnetism, Aaliyah was destined to be a legend long before she passed away. Having gifted the world with beautiful music ahead of its time, the Brooklyn-born, Detroit-raised singer is influential today now more than ever. In just three studio albums, Aaliyah started more trends, produced more hits, and gained more fans than almost any singer does in a full lengthy career. Besides her timeless music, Aaliyah was a fashion icon and budding actress, appearing in the leading roles of two feature films during her short lifetime. The artist born Aaliyah Dana Haughton is consistently ranked as one of the most influential R&B singers of all time.

An angel in real life, Aaliyah died on a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001. Beloved forever.