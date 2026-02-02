Nicki Minaj Goes On A Twitter Rampage After Trevor Noah's Grammy Roast

BY Zachary Horvath
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Trevor Noah made it a point to work Nicki Minaj into some of his jokes during the Grammys and it seems like his roast set her off.

Nicki Minaj's newfound devotion to the Conservatives and Donald Trump has become low-hanging fruit for lots of people. However, in that same breath, the rapper has made it easy given how fast her switch up has been and how she's carried herself online. So, it wasn't that much of surprise to see Trevor Noah make an effort to roast Nicki during the Grammys broadcast last night.

In fact, the comedian started the show by ripping right into the Trinidadian artist. Caught by Kurrco, Noah points out that the reason for her absence is because "she's still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

Noah then proceeds to deliver his best impression of the POTUS' voice as he jokes that him and Nicki and debating who's got the larger derriere. "'Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a*s, I have it. Everybody is saying it Nicki. I know they say it's you but it's me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, look at it baby.'" Everyone in attendance got a good chuckle out of his roast session showing that quite a few people are turning on her.

It appears that the 43-year-old was watching the telecast from home because she responded to Noah with a bold allegation. Taking to her Twitter account she wrote, "Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly." She coupled that with two photos of Jay-Z hanging with Aaliyah and Beyonce as teens when he was in his late 20s.

Nicki Minaj's Donald Trump Support

From there, all hell broke loose on her page as she went after unnamed public figures or groups. One of them appears to be another dig at Hov, but that's merely speculation. She pens, "Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP."

Once again, Minaj brings back her Chucky persona for this latest Twitter rampage wherein she also says she's being silenced for trying to talk about abuse that she's dealt with. Lastly, she appears to take a shot at the Democrats for their alleged means of trying to get their votes back from the African American people.

All in all, it was a messy display from her once again.

As for the Noah's roast session, he isn't the only TV personality who's against the Grammy-nominated act's beliefs. Jimmy Kimmel opened a recent show of his by focusing on her support of Trump and the whole Gold Card ordeal.

Overall, he's baffled by their relationship and believes it's merely transactional. "But [Nicki] didn’t buy one. She said she got it for free" he alleges. "[Trump] gave it to her. She gets a gold card. He gets a famous Black friend. It’s what you call the art of the deal. This is just nuts."

Nicki Minaj Unleashes On Twitter

