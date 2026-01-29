Laura Ingraham Mistakes Nicki Minaj For Cardi B During Cringeworthy On-Air Moment

Conservative news anchor Laura Ingraham is going viral after making a serious blunder on national television. Her and Ohio's senator, Bernie Moreno, were speaking about Donald Trump's new investment accounts initiative for babies born in the United States. An event was held for it on Wednesday, January 28, at Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C.

Nicki Minaj, who made a healthy contribution, took the stage to heap praise the on the president's efforts. However, while discussing the femcee's appearance, Laura Ingraham confidently delivered a handful of sentences in cringeworthy fashion.

As caught by Acyn on X, she incorrectly mistook Cardi B's "WAP" as Nicki's. Of course, if you know anything about either of them, they hate each other with a burning passion. Ingraham says, "Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump. Now conservatives, including myself, were beyond disgusted by lyrics in some of her songs over the years. 'WAP,' I won’t say what that stands for," she said before pausing and seemingly getting her statement corrected through her earpiece.

"That’s Cardi B. Oh, that’s how bad I am. That’s Cardi B. Thank you, Sam," she said as her and Moreno shared a laugh about it. However, the reactions online are anything but lax. As you'll see below, some are bringing racism into the conversation while others are just baffled by the gaffe.

Is Nicki Minaj An Official U.S. Citizen?

It's going to be interesting to see if Nicki or Cardi B react to this, but especially the former. She's been all for the Conservative party over these last few months but with her disdain for Cardi, could this lead to some drama? Only time will tell.

But speaking of Minaj's Trump fandom, she praised him immensely at the event yesterday. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change. The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she said in part.

Also, her friendship with the POTUS has led her to seemingly become an official citizen of the United States. She flashed the recently introduced Trump Gold Card, which grants eligible applicants permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder in exchange for a non-refundable $1 million to the U.S. Treasury. It's a way to expedite the entire process and it seems like she went ahead and did it.