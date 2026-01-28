Nicki Minaj Labels Herself Donald Trump’s “Number One Fan”

Nicki Minaj's political views have been a hot topic of discussion in recent months, and the femcee is leaving zero room for interpretation. Today (January 28), she spoke at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where she commended President Donald Trump for his rollout of investment accounts for babies born in the United States. CNBC reports that she plans to contribute between $150K and $300K to the Trump accounts.

"I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," she said onstage, as seen in a clip shared by @Phil_Lewis on Twitter/X. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."

"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him," she continued. "He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Nicki Minaj Donald Trump Support

Over the weekend, Nicki shared a tweet in celebration of her appearance at the summit. "The true meaning of paying it forward," she wrote at the time. "Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy."

Nicki has shown her support for Trump various times in recent months. She even appeared at an event for Turning Point USA, the non-profit co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, in December. She joined his wife Erika onstage, where she made several divisive comments about Trump, gender, and more.

"This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me ... well, I love both of them," she said of Trump and JD Vance at the time. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."