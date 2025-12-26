Dr. Umar Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Being "Used" By The Trump Administration

Nicki Minaj doesn't care if her fans aren't MAGA people, but her continued support of United States President Donald Trump is garnering backlash from places far beyond the Barbz. For example, popular commentator and psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson recently spoke to The Art Of Dialogue about this politically conservative shift from the Trinidadian femcee.

However, in a clip captured on Instagram, he balanced some critique with some commendation as well. But overall, Dr. Umar thinks Nicki went a step too far when it comes to the fruits of her labor.

"I'm disappointed in my sister Nicki," he expressed. "You have no business using hip-hop music to build yourself in Black culture – very talented sister, very articulate sister, very intelligent sister. Tremendous lyricist. Few sisters I can put in front of her in terms of lyrical talent. But how dare you build a comfortable life for you and your beautiful family on Black culture and then turn around and use that success to help Donald Trump leverage his military agenda against Black Africa, the Black Caribbean, and Black America?

Nicki Minaj Controversy

"I need her to understand, sister Nicki, you are being used against the Black Caribbean, Black Africa, and Black America," Umar Johnson continued. "What Donald Trump is offering you, is it worth that? Is it worth the turning back [of] the clock of African people in three separate regions? You got the Caribbean, he's pushing at Venezuela, military agenda; you got Nigeria, he's pushing at fake 'Save the Christians in the North' agenda so he can acces Ibrahim Traoré; and of course, you see what he's doing to Black folks [in the U.S.]. I hope my sister rethinks what she's doing. I got nothing but love for her and her family. But Nicki Minaj, please, please, please, sister. Do not go down in history as one of the greatest c**ns who ever lived in the 21st century."