Dr. Umar Urges Fans Not To Celebrate Charlie Kirk's Death

Dr. Umar Johnson has issued a warning to his fans who have been celebrating the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk. Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, he condemned the behavior and suggested that praising violence is never the answer. Users on social media have been circulating various clips of Kirk's most controversial opinions from over the years.

“While I did not agree with Mr. Kirk’s rhetoric, and considered him to be an anti-Black bigot, I will never rejoice at the loss of life of anyone who hasn’t directly participated in the unaliving of a member of the Black Afrikan race,” he wrote, as caught by The Shade Room. “I am ashamed to see members of my community celebrating this situation. I will never ask you to mourn the loss of an enemy of our race, but to celebrate an unaliving is completely unacceptable…”

Charlie Kirk Shooting

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The incident occurred about 20 minutes after he took the stage as he was discussing mass shootings in America. As seen in various videos of the incident on social media, the bullet struck him in the neck, causing substantial blood loss.

Investigators are currently conducting a manhunt to find the shooter. Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office, confirmed on Thursday morning that they recovered a rifle they believe the shooter used to kill Kirk.