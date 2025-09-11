Dr. Umar Urges Fans Not To Celebrate Charlie Kirk's Death

BY Cole Blake 362 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-VOTE-REPUBLICAN
Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action, speaks during a meeting on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson on October 17, 2024. Charlie Kirk's Turning Point Action, a conservative campaign group, is working extra hard to get Republican Donald Trump elected, and has hired thousands of canvassers to get out the vote. (Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)
Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday and a manhunt remains ongoing.

Dr. Umar Johnson has issued a warning to his fans who have been celebrating the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk. Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, he condemned the behavior and suggested that praising violence is never the answer. Users on social media have been circulating various clips of Kirk's most controversial opinions from over the years.

“While I did not agree with Mr. Kirk’s rhetoric, and considered him to be an anti-Black bigot, I will never rejoice at the loss of life of anyone who hasn’t directly participated in the unaliving of a member of the Black Afrikan race,” he wrote, as caught by The Shade Room. “I am ashamed to see members of my community celebrating this situation. I will never ask you to mourn the loss of an enemy of our race, but to celebrate an unaliving is completely unacceptable…”

Read More: Dr Umar Firmly Stands With Shannon Sharpe Amid His Rape Lawsuit, But Demands A Promise Moving Forward

Charlie Kirk Shooting

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The incident occurred about 20 minutes after he took the stage as he was discussing mass shootings in America. As seen in various videos of the incident on social media, the bullet struck him in the neck, causing substantial blood loss.

Investigators are currently conducting a manhunt to find the shooter. Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office, confirmed on Thursday morning that they recovered a rifle they believe the shooter used to kill Kirk.

President Donald Trump addressed Kirk's death in a post on his Truth Social platform. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," he wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Read More: Dr. Umar Johnson Slams Other Baby Mother Keeping Child From Him Despite Paying Child Support

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Comedy Central Pulls "South Park" Episode After Charlie Kirk’s Death 944
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 1 Politics Charlie Kirk Dead At 31 After Utah Valley University Shooting 1436
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.4K
Dr Umar Johnson Alleged Daughter Hypocrite Ignoring Her Viral News Life Dr. Umar Johnson Dismisses Alleged Daughter's Claim That He's A Hypocrite For Ignoring Her 2.4K
Comments 0