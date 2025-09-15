Bob Vylan Breaks Silence On Backlash To Labeling Charlie Kirk A "Piece Of Sh*t"

BY Cole Blake 831 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fontaines D.C. &amp; Support Acts Perform At Finsbury Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Bobby Vylan aka Pascal Robinson-Foster is seen at the Fontaines D.C.'s show in Finsbury Park on July 5, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University, last Wednesday., and a suspect is already under arrest.

Bobby Vylan has addressed his controversial response to the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk. During a recent concert, the member of Bob Vylan labeled Kirk a "piece of sh*t" and joked that his pronouns are "was/were." He said on stage: “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of sh*t of a human being. The pronouns was/were. Cause if you chat sh*t, you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh*t .”

As clips of the moment went viral on social media, Bobby posted a video message in response to the drama. “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated. At no point whatsoever did we celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death,” he said. “I did call him a piece of s–t. That much is true. But at no point was his death celebrated."

Read More: Charleston White Trolls Miami Residents Over Charlie Kirk's Murder

Charlie Kirk's Death

Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University, last Wednesday. President Donald Trump was one of the first people to confirm his death. He addressed the situation in a post on his Truth Social platform. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," he wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump later ordered that the White House fly the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of Kirk.

Days after the shooting, authorities identified a 22-year-old by the name of Tyler Robinson as the prime suspect in the investigation. FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino further said on Fox News that Robinson had an "obsession" with Kirk on Monday. Authorities are still determining a motive for the attack as Robinson remains in a Utah jail.

Read More: Charleston White Mocks Charlie Kirk's Death And Family After HBCU Incident

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro Politics Charleston White Trolls Miami Residents Over Charlie Kirk's Murder 806
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Comedy Central Pulls "South Park" Episode After Charlie Kirk’s Death 1256
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 1 Politics Charlie Kirk Dead At 31 After Utah Valley University Shooting 2.2K
US-VOTE-REPUBLICAN Politics Dr. Umar Urges Fans Not To Celebrate Charlie Kirk's Death 1.7K
Comments 0