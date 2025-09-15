Bobby Vylan has addressed his controversial response to the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk. During a recent concert, the member of Bob Vylan labeled Kirk a "piece of sh*t" and joked that his pronouns are "was/were." He said on stage: “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of sh*t of a human being. The pronouns was/were. Cause if you chat sh*t, you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh*t .”

As clips of the moment went viral on social media, Bobby posted a video message in response to the drama. “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated. At no point whatsoever did we celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death,” he said. “I did call him a piece of s–t. That much is true. But at no point was his death celebrated."

Charlie Kirk's Death

Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University, last Wednesday. President Donald Trump was one of the first people to confirm his death. He addressed the situation in a post on his Truth Social platform. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," he wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump later ordered that the White House fly the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of Kirk.