Delta State University Student Found Hanging From A Tree On Campus

BY Cole Blake 572 Views
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-HOTELS
A main stadium for Delta State university is seen in Cleveland, Mississippi on June 8, 2017. - - TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Luc OLINGA (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Luc OLINGA (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Delta State University’s Director of Public Safety Mike Peeler says the school remains a safe campus despite the incident.

A student at Delta State University was found hanging from a tree on campus on Monday morning, according to Fox 13. Authorities have since identified him as 21-year-old Demartravion "Trey" Reed of Grenada, Mississippi. University Police Chief Mike Peeler said he does not suspect foul play and that the Bolivar County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

“Our community is deeply saddened by this loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to family, friends, and all those impacted by Trey’s loss,” Delta State University President Daniel Ennis said during a press conference on Monday afternoon, as caught by WLBT3. The school closed the campus after Reed's body was found and made counseling available to students and faculty. Ennis added that school will continue "as soon as possible."

Delta State’s Director of Public Safety, Mike Peeler, also noted that the school remains a safe place to learn. "I just want to confirm, this is a safe campus. Delta State University is a beautiful place to be. It's just unfortunate this loss that comes heavily to our campus," he said. 

Read More: Tyler Robinson’s Mugshot Goes Viral Amid Charlie Kirk Murder Investigation

Charlie Kirk Shooting

The hanging at Delta State University isn't the only violence to take place at a school campus this month. Last week, political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University. Authorities have since identified a 22-year-old by the name of Tyler Robinson as the prime suspect in the investigation. He is currently in police custody.

President Donald Trump shared a tribute for Kirk on his Truth Social platform shortly after his death. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," he wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Read More: Bob Vylan Breaks Silence On Backlash To Labeling Charlie Kirk A "Piece Of Sh*t"

