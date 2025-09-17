Earlier this week, a deceased Black Delta University student was found hanging from a tree on campus. The student was later identified as 21-year-old Demartravion "Trey" Reed of Grenada, Mississippi, per NBC News. His death has sparked countless questions and raised a tremendous amount of concern. Now, a preliminary ruling from the Bolivar County coroner says there are no signs he was physically assaulted.

“Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death," a statement released by the coroner’s office yesterday reads.

Despite Reed's death being ruled a suicide, and police insisting there's no evidence of foul play, his family has doubts. Vanessa J. Jones, whose firm is representing the family, said during a news conference that they plan to continue investigating his passing.

Trey Reed Hanging

"We will seek answers independently from Delta State University and from the coroner's office and, if need be, independent from the state coroner's office because we need answers as to what happened to Trey Reed," she stated. "Were there cameras? There should have been cameras at the university that could easily enlighten us to what happened in the early morning of September 15, 2025."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has also been retained by Reed's family. He says he plans to collaborate with a "number of civil rights organizations to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation."

"Trey Reed was a young man full of promise and warmth," he added. "Deeply loved and respected by all who knew him. His family and the campus community deserve a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth about what happened. We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain. I stand with this family, and I will lead a team of civil rights leaders and organizations in pursuing transparency and answers for Trey’s family."