Crime
Trey Reed’s Family Demands Answers As Coroner Shares Update In Hanging Death
Earlier this week, 21-year-old Demartravion "Trey" Reed of Grenada, Mississippi was found hanging from a tree on the Delta University campus.
By
Caroline Fisher
September 17, 2025
