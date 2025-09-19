Chance The Rapper is using his new music to speak to the nation’s painful present. On September 15, the Chicago artist took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight the death of Delta State University student De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, who was found hanging from a tree on campus that same day. His post drew a connection between Reed’s death and the themes of his new song “Tree” from his album Star Line.

Chance had just spoken about the song on the What’s The Word Podcast, stressing that its radical core lies not in its provocative language but in its unflinching social critique. He raps, “‘And they gonna have us tied up once it’s legalized because it is a tree / Are they still lynching Black folks in America in 2025?’"

“It’s about confronting the reality that lynching and racially motivated violence against Black Americans is not some relic," Chano explained. "It’s still happening.” He emphasized that “Tree” seeks to force raw conversations often avoided in mainstream music. From the persistence of sundown towns to the broader legacy of racial terror in the South.

Chance The Rapper's Reaction To Delta State University

Invoking the theology of scholar James Cone, Chance connected Biblical imagery—“strung up on a tree”—with America’s history of violence. “That’s why I made this song. It’s activism. It’s about keeping the conversation alive,” he said.

The urgency of those words deepened with Reed’s death. A preliminary autopsy revealed no signs of trauma, and the Mississippi State Medical Examiner ruled the death a suicide. Toxicology results are pending.

Reed’s family, represented by attorney Ben Crump, disputes the findings. They have called for an independent autopsy, citing conflicting information and delays in communication.

For Chance, “Tree” is not just a song. It’s a reminder that the violence his lyrics confront remains an urgent, lived reality. Star Line, out now, features Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Vic Mensa, and more.