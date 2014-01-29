With a sound and style all his own, armed with an extra helping of swagger and boundless enthusiasm, Chance the Rapper became one of the most talked about up and coming Hip-Hop artists when he was barely twenty years old. When Chance was suspended for ten days during his senior year of High School in Chicago, he hatched his first mixtape, "10 Day" which would garner the attention of Childish Gambino. He subsequently appeared on tracks with his peers, such as Hoodie Allen and Joey Bada$$. His next mixtape, "Acid Rap," came out in 2013 to universal acclaim, and featured Action Bronson, Vic Mensa, Ab-Soul, and Twista, featuring production from the likes of Jake One and Nosaj Thing. Chance quickly gained a reputation for his unconventional, gravelly sing-rap delivery and his conscious, acute, and playful lyricism. He has since appeared at major festivals including Lollapalooza, and has launched his own tour which ended in December, 2013.