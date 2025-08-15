Today, Chance The Rapper unleashed his first studio album in roughly six years, Star Line. The 16-track project boasts features from the likes of Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Vic Mensa, and more. It follows the 2019 release of his debut album, The Big Day. So far, reactions to it have been overwhelmingly positive, and fans agree that it was worth the wait.

"Chance the Rapper just pulled off the best comeback in Hip-Hop history and I’m not even exaggerating when I say that," one X user writes. "Chance the rapper beat the washed allegations man wow," someone else says. Some social media users even think it's a contender for Album Of The Year.

Amid the positive reviews, Chance took to X to share a heartfelt message with his supporters.

Chance The Rapper Star Line

Chance the Rapper performs at the first Daytona Soccer Fest at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022. Nadia Zomorodian / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Thank you to anyone who listened to my new album #starline last night," the message began. "Imagine how scary it was to drop that. I just want to thank my team and fans and family who made every step I took possible. thank you to the artists and musicians who were willing to collaborate and create with me. And I thank God’s unchanging hand."

He later asked fans to share any lines from the album that stood out to them, sparking some fun discussion about the project. "All of Letters," one listener writes in his replies. "Definitely the one about the star," someone else says.

Social Media Reacts To Star Line