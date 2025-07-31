Chance The Rapper Finally Reveals Release Date For New Album "Star Line"

Oct 19, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA; Chance The Rapper celebrates with the Chicago Sky at Millennium Park. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Chance The Rapper has released a lot of killer singles in recent years, and he's finally ready for a full-length return.

Chance The Rapper hasn't dropped an album since his heavily panned The Big Day record in 2019, and a few fans gave up on a comeback a while ago. But despite some skepticism and strife, he committed to putting his best foot forward on a lot of quality singles in recent years. Now, we're almost ready to hear the end result.

The Chicago MC recently announced the release date for his new album, Star Line. Via his website, he released pre-orders for CD versions of the LP, as well as a hoodie, T-shirts, a poster, and box sets with a CD bundle. News quickly spread on social media, and fans rejoiced as they finally got a release date of Friday, August 15.

Most recently, Chance The Rapper's "Tree" was the latest single in this Star Line era. Alongside Lil Wayne and Smino, it ended up being one of his most bouncy and sugary tracks as of late, calling back to cuts like "No Problem" while still dealing with serious subject matter.

With that in mind, we'll see what the new album sounds like in a couple of weeks. In all likelihood, Chance will show off his versatility, as we've come to expect.

Chance The Rapper Star Line

For those unaware, Chance The Rapper's been teasing Star Line for a couple of years now. The hype really started back in 2022, and also related to the Black Star Line Festival he hosted with Vic Mensa in Ghana. Many loosies, singles, freestyles, writing exercises, and so on emerged in the next few years, but nothing that solidified the album's release... Until now.

There were even threats to scrap the project, so many fans are just grateful that we will get to hear the whole thing at the end of the day. It's been a relatively turbulent rollout, but one that hasn't lacked in quality or passion for an instant.

Once Star Line comes out on August 15, we'll see whether or not Chance The Rapper's comeback is as gratifying as it sounds from its singles and promotional material. A lot's riding on it, but pressure can yield greatness.

