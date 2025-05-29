Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

Chance The Rapper headlines at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Sept. 3, 2021. © Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Chance The Rapper and Larry Hoover both rep the city of Chicago, and the former took to social media to address the latter's commutation.

U.S. President Donald Trump shocked the world this week when he commuted the federal sentence of Larry Hoover. For those unaware, he is the founder of a Chicago street gang who received multiple convictions and sentences for murder, extortion, and other crimes.

The hip-hop world and beyond has reacted wildly to this moment, including fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper. Per The Neighborhood Talk, he took to his Instagram to react to the news of this commutation.

"Hey, before I let y'all politicize this or meme-ify this, I just got to say, I am glad that Larry Hoover's home," Chance The Rapper remarked. "And I got to remind y'all that he was a political prisoner that was set up by the federal government. That he created the, what was it, [21st Century Vote]? He did so many things to really, like, mobilize our people. And he was really targeted for that s**t. So before n***as get to c***ing or doing whatever they finna do with this information, I just want to say, I'm so glad that he's home, and God bless his family. And yeah. Thank God."

NBA YoungBoy Pardon

However, to make it clear, Larry Hoover is not actually home. Trump commuted his federal sentences, but his state sentence of 200 years remains in place. It would be up to Illinois governor to secure a pardon, parole, commutation, or some other arrangement.

Donald Trump also recently pardoned other folks, which resulted in a thankful message from NBA YoungBoy.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist," he shared on social media. "This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this. Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me."

