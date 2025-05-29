U.S. President Donald Trump shocked the world this week when he commuted the federal sentence of Larry Hoover. For those unaware, he is the founder of a Chicago street gang who received multiple convictions and sentences for murder, extortion, and other crimes.

The hip-hop world and beyond has reacted wildly to this moment, including fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper. Per The Neighborhood Talk, he took to his Instagram to react to the news of this commutation.

"Hey, before I let y'all politicize this or meme-ify this, I just got to say, I am glad that Larry Hoover's home," Chance The Rapper remarked. "And I got to remind y'all that he was a political prisoner that was set up by the federal government. That he created the, what was it, [21st Century Vote]? He did so many things to really, like, mobilize our people. And he was really targeted for that s**t. So before n***as get to c***ing or doing whatever they finna do with this information, I just want to say, I'm so glad that he's home, and God bless his family. And yeah. Thank God."

However, to make it clear, Larry Hoover is not actually home. Trump commuted his federal sentences, but his state sentence of 200 years remains in place. It would be up to Illinois governor to secure a pardon, parole, commutation, or some other arrangement.

