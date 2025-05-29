NBA YoungBoy was one of many on Wednesday who got a pardon from President Donald Trump. Consequently, YoungBoy's federal charges have been completely wiped from the record.

Overall, this was a big moment for the artist who came home from prison just a few months ago. The artist is already making new music and he is even about to embark on a tour. Now, he will get to enjoy this freedom without previous charges hanging over his head.

Taking to his Instagram story on Wednesday, YoungBoy issued an emotional thank you to President Trump and everyone who helped make this possible.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this," YoungBoy wrote.

He eventually thanks "pardon Czar" Alice Johnson: "Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me."

NBA YoungBoy Pardoned

NBA YoungBoy's pardon will now allow him to have some extra piece of mind going forward. It also isn't unprecedented as Lil Wayne got a similar pardon years ago from President Trump.

In the same announcement, it was revealed that Larry Hoover of the Gangster Disciples was having his federal sentence commuted. However, he will not be freed from prison anytime soon. This is because he is still serving a 200-year sentence issued by the state of Illinois.

As it stands, President Trump is being accused of pandering for votes. This cynicism is certainly warranted. Although for YoungBoy, he probably isn't too concerned with the politics of all of this.