Larry Hoover Jr. Reaches Out To Kanye West Following His Father's Presidential Commutation

BY Alexander Cole 1005 Views
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Larry Hoover Jr. attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Larry Hoover received a commutation of his sentence from President Donald Trump, and it has sparked a ton of reactions online.

Larry Hoover received a commutation of his federal sentence on Wednesday, and it came from President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, Hoover will not be home from prison anytime soon. He currently has a 200-year state sentence to serve, and President's can't commute those.

However, Hoover's family is taking this as a win. Larry Hoover Jr., in particular, is showing gratitude to those who helped him along the way. While speaking with TMZ, Hoover Jr. even reached out to Kanye West.

"He had a very big part because he started it all off," Hoover said. "Put us on the platform. He took us to the White House on his platform when he didn’t have to do that. He stuck his neck out there. We know he don’t have a problem with sticking his neck out there about what he believes in, and I’m glad he believed in this."

On Instagram, Hoover Jr. thanked Alice Johnson, the Trump administration's "Pardon Czar."

Larry Hoover Prison Sentence

Hoover is currently facing 200 years for murder. Although, if Illinois governor JB Pritzker steps in, that sentence could be commuted as well.

NBA YoungBoy received a pardon from President Trump on the same day. The artist made his thoughts clear on Instagram.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this," YoungBoy wrote. "Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me."

Only time will tell whether or not the state of Illinois steps in and brings home Hoover, once and for all.

