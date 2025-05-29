Larry Hoover Will Remain In Prison Despite President Donald Trump's Commutation

Larry Hoover received a commutation of his sentence from President Donald Trump, however, not everything is as it seems.

Larry Hoover and his family got some good news on Wednesday as it was revealed that President Donald Trump was commuting the 74-year-old's federal sentence. This subsequently led to speculation about when Hoover would be released. He has spent almost 30 years in prison and his family has advocated tirelessly for his freedom.

However, those hoping for Hoover to come home soon will be very disappointed by this latest update. While President Trump did, in fact, commute Hoover's federal sentence, the former Gangster Disciples leader will have to remain in prison. The state of Illinois sentenced him to 200 years in prison for murder. State-level sentences cannot be commuted by a President, according to the BBC.

Consequently, it would have to take an action from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to change things. While speaking to TMZ, Larry Hoover Jr. noted that he has a message for Pritzker, and would like to talk. Whether or not the governor takes that meeting, remains to be seen.

Larry Hoover Prison Sentence

Larry Hoover's federal sentence was administered in the 90s and was for conspiracy, extortion, and drug-related charges. Overall, the man was handed six life sentences. In one fell swoop, those sentences have been taken off of the record.

However, as we previously stated, getting the state sentence commuted is going to take a Herculean effort from Hoover's family. It is a complicated situation that requires a complicated solution.

Meanwhile, Trump pardoned a plethora of others on Wednesday evening, including NBA YoungBoy. YoungBoy has been out of jail for a while, however, his federal charges are no longer on the record.

Many can't help but feel cynical towards these moves by President Trump. Pardoning NBA YoungBoy is a lot like what he did Lil Wayne however many years ago. Meanwhile, Trump has tricked many into thinking Hoover is coming home soon, when that is simply not the case.

