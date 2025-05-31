Snoop Dogg Reacts To Donald Trump Pardoning NBA YoungBoy And Commuting Larry Hoover

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Snoop Dogg attends Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
There has been some confusion around how Donald Trump actually assisted Larry Hoover, but Snoop Dogg is happy to see him getting help.

Snoop Dogg, who has changed his tune on Donald Trump as of late, is indirectly shouting out the current POTUS. That's because he's happy to see both NBA YoungBoy and reformed Chicago gang leader, Larry Hoover getting support. The Lousiana rapper was recently pardoned from his federal charges that involved fraud.

As for Hoover, Donald Trump commuted his federal sentence that was six life terms long. It still remains unclear as to what his future is. But regardless, Snoop Dogg is cheering on him and NBA YoungBoy to make things right. TMZ Hip-Hop caught up with the West Coast mogul to chat about these very headlines and he is also making sure that Hoover and YB know that he's got their backs if they need it.

Snoop started his comments on the "Make No Sense" rapper by sharing that he shares a birthday with who refers to as his "nephew." "Got a chance to get real close with him years ago and I look at him as family, so I know that he's going to take the spirit and do the right things and playing his act up and walk like he's supposed to walk and be an example."

He added, "There are so many young kids that follow him that wanna be like him. So, he's got the opportunity to give they something they want to be like."

Did Donald Trump Pardon Larry Hoover?

As for Donald Trump's commutation of Larry Hoover: "That's a beautiful thing for him to be able to egt out. I just wanna say that I'm here to support him if he needs support while trying to stop the violence in Chicago because I know that he was really impactful when it comes to the gang culture out there."

Snoop Dogg concluded, "I'm all in to try and bring some closure and some peace out there to brothers in Chicago and just end all gang violence around the globe."

The Death Row Records owner did speak as if Hoover is now a free man. But to be clear, he is NOT. He still has a hefty state sentence on his record that stands at 200 years. That stems from the 1973 murder of 19-year-old neighborhood drug dealer William "Pooky" Young. If anything is going to happen there, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will need to step in.

Hoover has been in a Colorado max security prison ever since 1997. He was known for starting the Gangster Disciples about 50 years ago, which is still active today.

