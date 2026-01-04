Claressa Shields Claims 50 Cent Loves Her After He Claimed He Curved Her

Claressa Shields is not only a superstar boxer, but her fights with various Internet foes and narratives are also quite fiery. Her latest flare-up is with 50 Cent, who's beefing with her boo Papoose right now with a lot of trolling and seemingly no turning back.

Most recently, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, 50 posted a video of him allegedly curving the boxer during a performance onstage. "I only played little league football but I know how to run. LOL Good morning everybody!" he captioned the clip.

Then, Claressa Shields clapped back at 50 Cent by posting the full video of Fif introducing her at this event. "@50cent come on now you love the GWOAT!" she wrote on her IG Story. "You paid for my flight, hotel and all to be in Shreveport to help you raise money for your non profit! Showed mad love!"

"Hey @50cent, GWOAT lover alert!" Shields captioned a full Instagram post of the interaction. "You hooked me up with a flight to Shreveport and a hotel room – talk about a VIP! You even invited me to help out with your nonprofit for the kids. You're still invited to the fight! I'm still honored you performed on stage holding my HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BELT!"

What's Papoose's 50 Cent Beef?

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beefing with Papoose and Claressa Shields after he posted an A.I.-manipulated troll of their relationship. This is mostly a battle between Fif and Pap, which the latter told Shields that he would handle on his own. But it seems like she just couldn't resist.

As for why the two rappers have beef in the first place, some speculate that it's over some teasing and thirsting that the G-Unit mogul sent Remy Ma's way back when she and Papoose were still dating. That happened a long time ago, but it seems like old wounds continue to sting.