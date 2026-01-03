Claressa Shields Blasts 50 Cent After He Trolled Papoose With Remy Ma Clip

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 316 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Claressa Shields Blasts 50 ent Troll Papoose Remy Ma Hip Hop News
Claressa Shields of Flint walks near the boxing ring before her main event inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, July 27, 2024. © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Papoose is still waiting on 50 Cent to respond to "Let's Rap About It," whereas Claressa Shields and Remy Ma are in the middle.

Claressa Shields and Papoose have been through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship so far, mostly because of their feuds with 50 Cent, Remy Ma, and more. The main players here are 50 and Pap, but Claressa's tired of the drama and stepped in to help her man.

The most recent update in the 50 Cent and Papoose beef was the former posting an old clip of the latter's ex Remy going at a former partner. "[My] ex might be the least income-making person that I've ever been with. Ever," she expressed. The troll also included another A.I.-manipulated scene, which has been a big weapon on both sides.

"These rappers don't get they a** beat enough that's the problem," Claressa tweeted, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. Via IG, The Shade Room caught another tweet from her that directly called out the G-Unit mogul. "Mfs ain't never been the best in their field no matter what era of their career! So 50 can stfu for real!"

The boxer also went on a Snapchat rant on the matter, saying that Papoose would handle the 50 Cent beef. Still, she felt like chiming in, expressing confusion over Fif's attacks, calling this all a clout chase for her notoriety, and advising him to go to therapy for heartbreak. 50 claimed that Shields bought her own Louis Vuitton bags because Pap is broke, which she denied.

Read More: Donald Trump Posts Image Of Detained Nicolas Maduro In Nike Tech Outfit

Why Are Papoose & 50 Cent Beefing?

For those unaware, the specificity of this beef is a bit unclear. However, folks assume that 50 thirsting for Remy when she was still with Pap is at the root, as that was one of, if not their first, big clashes. As for the femcee's role in all this, her scandalous split from Papoose led to Remy Ma clashing with Claressa Shields.

Meanwhile, Pap wants 50 Cent to respond to the disses that the Let's Rap About It podcast had for him. Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East have been beefing with him for a while now. We'll see if this trolling continues or if they move onto another social media conflict.

Read More: Ranking Every Eminem x Air Jordan Sneaker

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Papoose Trading Blows AI Videos Attacks Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent & Papoose Keep Trading Blows With Petty AI Videos And Attacks 838
50 Cent Papoose Troll AI Videos Claressa Shields Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent & Papoose Go Troll For Troll With AI Videos Involving Claressa Shields 8.2K
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Music 50 Cent Sends Grim Warning To Claressa Shields Amid Remy Ma & Papoose Drama 5.2K
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet Relationships Claressa Shields Reveals Why She Bashed Remy Ma Amid Papoose Cheating Scandal 3.4K
Comments 0