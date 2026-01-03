Claressa Shields Blasts 50 Cent After He Trolled Papoose With Remy Ma Clip

Claressa Shields and Papoose have been through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship so far, mostly because of their feuds with 50 Cent, Remy Ma, and more. The main players here are 50 and Pap, but Claressa's tired of the drama and stepped in to help her man.

The most recent update in the 50 Cent and Papoose beef was the former posting an old clip of the latter's ex Remy going at a former partner. "[My] ex might be the least income-making person that I've ever been with. Ever," she expressed. The troll also included another A.I.-manipulated scene, which has been a big weapon on both sides.

"These rappers don't get they a** beat enough that's the problem," Claressa tweeted, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. Via IG, The Shade Room caught another tweet from her that directly called out the G-Unit mogul. "Mfs ain't never been the best in their field no matter what era of their career! So 50 can stfu for real!"

The boxer also went on a Snapchat rant on the matter, saying that Papoose would handle the 50 Cent beef. Still, she felt like chiming in, expressing confusion over Fif's attacks, calling this all a clout chase for her notoriety, and advising him to go to therapy for heartbreak. 50 claimed that Shields bought her own Louis Vuitton bags because Pap is broke, which she denied.

Read More: Donald Trump Posts Image Of Detained Nicolas Maduro In Nike Tech Outfit

Why Are Papoose & 50 Cent Beefing?

For those unaware, the specificity of this beef is a bit unclear. However, folks assume that 50 thirsting for Remy when she was still with Pap is at the root, as that was one of, if not their first, big clashes. As for the femcee's role in all this, her scandalous split from Papoose led to Remy Ma clashing with Claressa Shields.

Meanwhile, Pap wants 50 Cent to respond to the disses that the Let's Rap About It podcast had for him. Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East have been beefing with him for a while now. We'll see if this trolling continues or if they move onto another social media conflict.