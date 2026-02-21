Why The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 "Raw Indigo Denim" Will Be Delayed

The highly anticipated Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "Raw Indigo Denim" has been officially delayed. Jordan Brand was planning to release the collaboration today before discovering quality issues. No new release date has been set yet for the denim-covered sneaker.

Quality control problems forced Jordan Brand to push back the entire launch. The brand prioritizes delivering products that meet their standards over hitting scheduled dates. This delay affects one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year.

Raw indigo denim covers the majority of the upper replacing traditional leather panels. Black leather hits the mudguard, collar, and heel providing structural contrast. The denim material gives these a completely unique look within the Jordan 3 lineup.

Red Jumpman logos appear on the tongue standing out against the dark denim. White Nike Air branding sits on the black heel tab. The elephant print remains intact on the toe and heel in black tones.

A white and black midsole sits beneath the denim upper construction. Cream-colored accents add vintage vibes to the overall aesthetic. The combination creates a rugged workwear-inspired look perfect for Levi's collaboration.

Fans who were ready to purchase today received disappointing news this morning. Jordan Brand hasn't provided specific details about what quality issues were discovered. Overall the delay suggests significant problems that require additional production time to resolve.

That raw indigo denim upper is a bold move for an Air Jordan 3. Also the dark blue denim against black leather creates this workwear aesthetic that feels fresh.

You can see the texture of the denim material which will probably age beautifully. The way denim fades and develops character over time makes these extra appealing. Further, red Jumpman hits pop perfectly against all that indigo and black throughout the shoe.

The elephant print stays black keeping everything cohesive without adding too many competing elements. It's frustrating they got delayed but honestly better to fix quality issues now.