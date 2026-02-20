Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23" Release Date Set

A release date has arrived for the Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23." This premium version represents one of the most luxurious Jordan 3 releases ever. The BIN 23 designation signifies elevated materials and exclusive packaging throughout.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG PRM "BIN 23" is going to be released on June 9th, 2026.

Deep burgundy leather covers the entire upper in rich premium texture. The wine-colored material creates a sophisticated look perfect for fall and winter seasons. Gold metallic accents hit the eyelets providing luxurious contrast against the burgundy base.

That signature elephant print appears in matching burgundy tones on toe and heel. The monochromatic approach feels more refined than traditional grey elephant print executions. Dark burgundy leather wraps around the collar maintaining the tonal aesthetic.

Cream-colored midsoles provide vintage contrast beneath the deep burgundy upper construction. The aged look gives these an instant heritage feel straight out the box. Gold Jumpman logos appear on the tongue and heel adding premium touches.

The BIN 23 collection typically commands higher retail prices than standard releases. Expect elevated packaging with special boxes and additional accessories included. These releases target collectors willing to pay for superior quality and exclusivity.

The materials and craftsmanship justify the higher retail price for serious collectors. Previous BIN releases have become highly sought after in the resale market.

Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" Retail Price

That deep burgundy nubuck is absolutely gorgeous and looks even richer in these mockups. The color sits somewhere between wine and maroon creating this really sophisticated vibe.

Having the elephant print match the burgundy instead of being grey is such a smart move. It makes the whole shoe feel cohesive and intentional rather than just slapping a new color on.

Those cream midsoles add the perfect amount of contrast without clashing with the upper. The gold accents throughout give it that premium jewelry-like quality you want from BIN releases.