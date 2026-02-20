Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23" Release Date Set

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-3-og-prm-bin-23-sneaker-news
Image via zSneakerHeadz
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A release date has been set for the Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23" featuring premium burgundy leather and gold accents.

A release date has arrived for the Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23." This premium version represents one of the most luxurious Jordan 3 releases ever. The BIN 23 designation signifies elevated materials and exclusive packaging throughout.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG PRM "BIN 23" is going to be released on June 9th, 2026.

Deep burgundy leather covers the entire upper in rich premium texture. The wine-colored material creates a sophisticated look perfect for fall and winter seasons. Gold metallic accents hit the eyelets providing luxurious contrast against the burgundy base.

That signature elephant print appears in matching burgundy tones on toe and heel. The monochromatic approach feels more refined than traditional grey elephant print executions. Dark burgundy leather wraps around the collar maintaining the tonal aesthetic.

Cream-colored midsoles provide vintage contrast beneath the deep burgundy upper construction. The aged look gives these an instant heritage feel straight out the box. Gold Jumpman logos appear on the tongue and heel adding premium touches.

The BIN 23 collection typically commands higher retail prices than standard releases. Expect elevated packaging with special boxes and additional accessories included. These releases target collectors willing to pay for superior quality and exclusivity.

The materials and craftsmanship justify the higher retail price for serious collectors. Previous BIN releases have become highly sought after in the resale market.

Read More: Bad Bunny’s Adidas BadBo 1.0 “Rise” Signature Shoe Drops Soon

Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" Retail Price

That deep burgundy nubuck is absolutely gorgeous and looks even richer in these mockups. The color sits somewhere between wine and maroon creating this really sophisticated vibe.

Having the elephant print match the burgundy instead of being grey is such a smart move. It makes the whole shoe feel cohesive and intentional rather than just slapping a new color on.

Those cream midsoles add the perfect amount of contrast without clashing with the upper. The gold accents throughout give it that premium jewelry-like quality you want from BIN releases.

This is the kind of colorway that gets better with age as the materials develop character. It's dressy enough for nice occasions but still casual enough for everyday flex. Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 3 OG PRM "BIN 23" is going to be $355.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Will Return With Varsity Royal Accents

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-8-bin-23-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 8 “BIN 23” Set For Premium 2026 Drop
air-jordan-3-og-bin-23-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” Is Going To Be Extremely Limited
air-jordan-8-bin-23-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" Gets Updated Colorway Ahead Of Summer Release
air-jordan-3-og-bin-23-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” Joins Jordan Brand’s 2026 Lineup
Comments 0