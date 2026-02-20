Bad Bunny's Adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" Signature Shoe Drops Soon

Bad Bunny continues his hot streak with Adidas releasing the BadBo 1.0 "Rise" this March. The Puerto Rican superstar just delivered an electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance. He also took home multiple Grammy Awards cementing his global icon status.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" will be released on March 28th, 2026.

The BadBo 1.0 represents Bad Bunny's first signature basketball silhouette with Adidas. Light grey suede covers the majority of the upper providing premium texture. Black sock-like construction wraps around the ankle and tongue areas.

Those distinctive cutout panels on the lateral side create the shoe's unique aesthetic. The design reduces weight while maintaining structural support throughout the shoe. White leather hits the toe box with subtle perforations for breathability.

Blue accents appear on the tongue branding and heel logo paying tribute to Puerto Rico. A gum rubber outsole completes the clean colorway combination perfectly.

Bad Bunny's signature asterisk logo sits prominently on the heel counter. The three-dimensional design element makes it instantly recognizable as his shoe. This basketball silhouette works both on court and for casual streetwear styling.

March timing positions the "Rise" perfectly after his massive Super Bowl exposure. Finally, Bad Bunny's Adidas collaborations consistently sell out within minutes of releasing.

The grey and black color combo keeps things clean without being boring at all. That cutout panel design on the sides is what really makes this shoe stand out. It's bold without being over-the-top flashy, which feels very on-brand for Bad Bunny.

The neoprene sock construction around the ankle looks super comfortable for all-day wear. Also those little blue hits reference Puerto Rico in a subtle way that fans will appreciate. The gum sole adds a nice vintage touch that balances the modern upper design.

You can tell this is meant to be versatile and it works for hooping or just flexing casually. Overall Bad Bunny's been on an absolute tear lately, and this shoe celebrates that momentum perfectly.