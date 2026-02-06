Bad Bunny Wears Adidas BadBo 1.0 At Super Bowl Apple Music Press Conference

Bad Bunny just made a big statement at the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference. The Puerto Rican superstar rolled up wearing his highly anticipated Adidas Bad Bo 1.0 sneakers.

Currently, it's not clear whether this exact colorway is set for an official release, but sneaker and music fans will definitely be hoping that changes.

The timing couldn't be more perfect for Bad Bunny to showcase his new kicks. He's coming off huge wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards where he dominated multiple categories.

Now he's set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday in front of millions. Bad Bunny paired the Bad Bo 1.0s with a grey pinstripe suit and fur coat for maximum style. The casual and formal look perfectly captures his aesthetic and fashion-forward approach to everything.

The Adidas Bad Bo 1.0 represents Bad Bunny's first signature basketball-inspired sneaker with the three stripes brand. This collaboration has been years in the making between the global superstar and Adidas' design team.

The shoe blends performance elements with street style sensibility that matches Bad Bunny's creative vision perfectly. Wearing them at such a high-profile event builds massive hype before the official drop date.

Bad Bunny knows how to create buzz and market his brand better than almost anyone. His Super Bowl halftime performance will give the Bad Bo 1.0 even more exposure this weekend.

Bad Bunny Press Conference Super Bowl

The Adidas Bad Bo 1.0 rocks a clean white leather base with black nubuck overlays creating bold contrast. Those distinctive cutout panels on the side give the shoe a really unique, almost cage-like structure throughout.

Black hits the heel, tongue, and those shaped overlays that make the silhouette so recognizable and different. You can see royal blue accents on the lace loops and branding details adding pops of color.

The white midsole keeps everything grounded while a gum translucent outsole gives these a vintage basketball aesthetic. The lacing system runs through those black overlays in an unconventional way that looks futuristic but still wearable.