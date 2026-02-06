Bad Bunny Wears Adidas BadBo 1.0 At Super Bowl Apple Music Press Conference

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Super Bowl LX Pregame &amp; Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Bad Bunny appears onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame &amp; Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Bad Bunny showed off his signature Adidas Bad Bo 1.0 sneakers at the Super Bowl LX press conference days before his halftime performance.

Bad Bunny just made a big statement at the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference. The Puerto Rican superstar rolled up wearing his highly anticipated Adidas Bad Bo 1.0 sneakers.

Currently, it's not clear whether this exact colorway is set for an official release, but sneaker and music fans will definitely be hoping that changes.

The timing couldn't be more perfect for Bad Bunny to showcase his new kicks. He's coming off huge wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards where he dominated multiple categories.

Now he's set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday in front of millions. Bad Bunny paired the Bad Bo 1.0s with a grey pinstripe suit and fur coat for maximum style. The casual and formal look perfectly captures his aesthetic and fashion-forward approach to everything.

The Adidas Bad Bo 1.0 represents Bad Bunny's first signature basketball-inspired sneaker with the three stripes brand. This collaboration has been years in the making between the global superstar and Adidas' design team.

The shoe blends performance elements with street style sensibility that matches Bad Bunny's creative vision perfectly. Wearing them at such a high-profile event builds massive hype before the official drop date.

Bad Bunny knows how to create buzz and market his brand better than almost anyone. His Super Bowl halftime performance will give the Bad Bo 1.0 even more exposure this weekend.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Unboxing Experience Unveiled

Bad Bunny Press Conference Super Bowl

The Adidas Bad Bo 1.0 rocks a clean white leather base with black nubuck overlays creating bold contrast. Those distinctive cutout panels on the side give the shoe a really unique, almost cage-like structure throughout.

Black hits the heel, tongue, and those shaped overlays that make the silhouette so recognizable and different. You can see royal blue accents on the lace loops and branding details adding pops of color.

The white midsole keeps everything grounded while a gum translucent outsole gives these a vintage basketball aesthetic. The lacing system runs through those black overlays in an unconventional way that looks futuristic but still wearable.

Overall these feel like a modern take on classic '90s basketball shoes with Bad Bunny's creative vision all over them.

Read More: Jalen Hurts Exclusive Air Jordan 11 "Jawn Air" Sample Surfaces Online

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
bad-bunny-adidas-badbo-1-0-sneaker-news Sneakers Bad Bunny Photographed Wearing His New Adidas BadBo 1.0
bad-bunny-x-adidas-badbo-1-0-resilience-sneaker-news Sneakers Bad Bunny And Adidas Unveil The BadBo 1.0 “Resilience”
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show Sneakers Adidas Shock Drops Bad Bunny's New Adidas BadBo 1.0 After Grammys
Bad Bunny Greatest Pop Star Music “Billboard” Names Bad Bunny The Greatest Pop Star Of 2025
Comments 0