“Billboard” Names Bad Bunny The Greatest Pop Star Of 2025

BY Caroline Fisher
Bad Bunny Greatest Pop Star
Bad Bunny stands onstage as he performs during his Most Wanted Tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Bad Bunny has come in ahead of Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and more on Billboard's list of the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2025.

Billboard has been unveiling its list of the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2025 bit by bit this week, and today, they finally announced No. 1. Bad Bunny secured the top spot, earning praise from the outlet for his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, his "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" residency, and more.

He comes in ahead of heavy-hitters like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter, among others. At the time of writing, Bad Bunny has not publicly commented on this latest feat.

It looks like 2026 will be yet another big year for the hitmaker. He's nominated for a whopping six GRAMMY awards at this year's ceremony, which will take place on February 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He's in the running for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Album Cover.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show
Syndication: The Tennessean
Bad Bunny performs on stage for his “Most Wanted Tour” at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 11, 2024. Stephanie Amador / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's also currently gearing up to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime show on February 8. News of his performance has sparked a great deal of backlash in recent months from conservative commentators and politicians, and even President Donald Trump himself.

"I've never heard of him," Trump said during an interview back in October. "I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s, like, crazy. [...] I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

A Change.org petition was also started to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait, which racked up more than 95K signatures. The petition cited Bad Bunny's “drag performances and style," calling it “the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”

Jay-Z appears confident in his decision, however, coming to the Puerto Rican performer's defense amid the backlash. “They love him," he told TMZ in October. "Don’t let them fool you."

