Travis Scott's Team Already Flexing The Jordan Cactus Jack "Celtics"

BY Ben Atkinson
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VIP Guests At Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 8: Travis Scott, Quavo attend the Men's Basketball semifinals game between Team USA and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
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A new video from Travis' inner circle showcases an early pair of the Travis Jumpman Jack "Celtics" coming very soon.

The Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Celtics" is dropping on March 28, 2026. Someone from Scott's Cactus Jack inner circle is already walking around in them. A short video posted by KicksFinder shows the shoe being worn in the most casual way possible. Laces untied, baggy jeans, chains with pure streetwear energy from start to finish.

The person in the clip makes one thing very clear. "This not the regular one neither," he says while flexing the pair. That line alone sent the internet into a spiral. It strongly suggests these are early samples, not the final retail version dropping later this month.

It's a classic hype-building move done in the most lowkey way. No fancy studio setup, no polished campaign content. Just a phone camera, a grassy patio, and a pair of heat on feet. That kind of organic flex hits different than any official marketing could.

The shoe itself looks aggressive and vibrant in the clip. Kelly green suede dominates the upper against sharp black accents. Travis Scott's signature reversed Jumpman logo sits on the ankle strap. The whole silhouette has that chunky, retro basketball energy that Travis does so well.

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Travis Scott x Jumpman Jack "Green Spark"

The Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Celtics" is one of the boldest colorways from this collaboration. The shoe is built on a chunky retro basketball silhouette that feels both nostalgic and modern.

Vibrant Kelly green suede covers most of the upper, making it impossible to miss. Black accents appear throughout, creating sharp contrast against all that green. Travis Scott's signature reversed Jumpman logo sits on the ankle strap as a subtle flex.

The outsole matches the green upper, keeping everything cohesive and loud. Earthy textures add depth to the overall construction.

Retail price is set at $205 when it officially drops. Further, make sure to mark March 28th on your calendar and stay ready. Overall, this one is going to move fast.

Read More: Spike Lee Off Rocks White x Air Jordan 4 At The 2026 Oscars

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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