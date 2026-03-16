Fragment Design Puts Its Stamp On The Nike Book 2

Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design is making moves with Nike in a big way. The Fragment x Nike Book 2 is set to drop in just a matter of days. This is a collaboration between Fragment and Devin Booker's signature shoe line. It's one of the most unexpected and exciting pairings of the year so far.

Sole Retriever reports that the Fragment x Nike Book 2 will be released on March 19th, 2026.

The shoe arrives in an all-black colorway that looks incredibly clean. A chrome mirror Swoosh sits on the midfoot and immediately steals your attention. Fragment's signature lightning bolt logo appears on the lateral side panel. Also the heel reads "Chapter Two," nodding to this next phase of the Book line.

The packaging is just as cool as the shoe itself. A bold blue box with the "BOOK" logo flipped backward houses the pair. Small details like that show how seriously both sides took this collaboration. Nothing about this release feels rushed or thrown together.

What makes this even bigger is the wider picture developing with Fragment and Nike. The two are also teaming up on the Nike Mind. Overall Fragment and Nike could be building toward a much larger multi-shoe partnership.

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Fragment x Nike Book 2

The Fragment x Nike Book 2 is Devin Booker's second signature shoe reimagined through Hiroshi Fujiwara's lens. The entire upper is dressed in black, using a mix of nylon, leather, and textured materials throughout.

Further the standout detail is the chrome mirror-finish Swoosh, which reflects light and breaks up the blacked-out look perfectly. Fragment's iconic lightning bolt branding sits quietly on the side, keeping things understated.

"Chapter Two" is printed on the heel, which feels like both a basketball and design reference. The blue shoebox adds another layer of care to the overall package. This is a performance basketball shoe built with a collector's sensibility, and that combination rarely misses.

Also, the retail price of these will be $150 when they drop.