Fragment x Nike Mind 001 "Concept Testing" Official Details

Official images of the Fragment x Nike Mind 001 have finally dropped today. The collaboration releases exclusively on Fragment's website starting right now.

Ovrnundr reporst the shoe drops on Nike SNKRS next Wednesday, March 19th for wider access. This gives sneaker enthusiasts two separate opportunities to secure the coveted pair.

The official photos confirm what Hiroshi Fujiwara teased weeks ago on Instagram. The all-black upper with blue sensory nodes creates a futuristic aesthetic overall. The perforated material maintains breathability throughout the slip-on mule construction design.

"Fragment Concept Testing" text appears on the lateral side in clean white lettering. The insole showcases Fragment's signature lightning bolt logo with glowing blue details. These details confirm this isn't just a standard Nike Mind 001 release.

The outsole features dozens of bright blue spheres arranged in a grid pattern. These aren't decorative they serve actual cushioning and support functions entirely. The bumpy texture creates visual interest while providing functional benefits simultaneously.

The sock-like upper wraps around your foot in a streamlined silhouette. This minimalist approach aligns with both Nike's innovation and Fragment's design philosophy. The collaboration truly represents the best of both brands coming together.

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Fragment x Nike Mind 001 "Concept Testing"

The Fragment x Nike Mind 001 looks stunning in these official images released today. That all-black upper contrasts perfectly against those striking cobalt blue circular pods underneath.

The perforated material across the shoe adds texture and breathability to the design. Inside, the insole displays "Nike Mind" branding with those glowing blue technical specifications visible.

Fragment's lightning bolt appears subtly on the heel confirming the collaboration authenticity. The slip-on construction makes it feel more like recovery wear than traditional sneaker.

The retail price of these will be $90, an affordable and futuristic option.

Fragment Concept Testing Collection

Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nike's "Fragment Concept Testing" collection represents something different happening in sneaker collaborations. Beyond just the Mind 001 release, this entire project shows Nike's willingness to experiment with unconventional silhouettes.

The Air Liquid Max addition suggests Fragment is reimagining Nike's entire archive through a futuristic lens. What makes this moment exciting is the breadth of the collaboration.

Collectors should expect more colorways and potentially new silhouettes dropping in the coming weeks as part of this broader "Concept Testing" initiative. Fujiwara's minimalist approach combined with Nike's neuroscience-based technology creates something that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking simultaneously.

This is just the beginning of what appears to be a substantial partnership between Fragment and Nike exploring where footwear innovation actually goes next.