Hiroshi Fujiwara Teases Nike Mind x Fragment Collaboration Via Instagram

BY Ben Atkinson
fragment-x-nike-mind-sneaker-news
Image via Hiroshi Fujiwara
Hiroshi Fujiwara teases an upcoming Fragment x Nike Mind 001 collaboration on Instagram featuring black upper.

Hiroshi Fujiwara has posted mysterious images hinting at a Fragment x Nike Mind collaboration. The legendary designer shared close-up photos of the Nike Mind 001 on Instagram.

Special Fragment branding and blue sensory nodes suggest an exclusive colorway is coming. The Nike Mind 001 represents Nike's revolutionary neuroscience-based footwear innovation as discussed previously.

Fujiwara's involvement would elevate this already unique product to another level entirely. Fragment Design collaborations consistently rank among the most coveted sneaker releases each year. The teaser images show a black colorway with blue sensory nodes throughout.

Fragment's signature lightning bolt logo appears on the insole confirming the collaboration officially. Text reading "Fragment Concept Testing" can be seen on the lateral side clearly. This partnership makes perfect sense given Fujiwara's history of innovative Nike collaborations overall.

The Japanese designer has worked with Nike on countless groundbreaking projects over decades. His minimalist aesthetic aligns perfectly with the Nike Mind's intentional design philosophy. The blue nodes replacing the standard orange or red versions create distinction.

This color swap gives the Fragment edition its own unique identity immediately. Collectors will undoubtedly scramble for this limited collaborative release when it drops.

Nike Mind x Fragment Design

The Fragment x Nike Mind 001 looks sleek in this all-black colorway with those distinctive blue sensory nodes covering the outsole. The black perforated upper with that super minimal slip-on mule construction that defines the Mind 001 silhouette.

The blue foam nodes arranged across the bottom create this really cool contrast against the black base. Fragment's subtle branding appears with "Fragment Concept Testing" text printed on the side in white lettering.

The insole shows a glowing blue lightning bolt logo which is Fragment's signature mark that fans recognize instantly. From the top-down view the shoe looks streamlined and futuristic with that sock-like upper wrapping your foot.

The overall aesthetic stays true to both Nike's innovative Mind technology and Hiroshi Fujiwara's minimalist design philosophy perfectly blending both brands' DNA together seamlessly.

