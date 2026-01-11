Bryce Young Wears Travis Scott Dunks, Switches To Jordan 11 "Gamma" Cleats

Bryce Young made a stylish arrival to today's Panthers vs Rams matchup. The quarterback was spotted wearing the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Lows. He later switched to Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" cleats for the actual game.

Young's pregame footwear choice showcased his appreciation for rare collaborative sneakers entirely. The Travis Scott Nike SB Dunks feature distinctive paisley and plaid patterns throughout. These limited-edition shoes remain highly sought after in the sneaker community constantly.

For on-field action, Young opted for the iconic Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" cleats. The black and blue colorway matched his Panthers uniform perfectly for the contest. Jordan Brand cleats have become increasingly popular among NFL quarterbacks in recent seasons.

Despite the strong footwear game, the Panthers fell short against the Rams. Carolina lost 31-34 in a hard-fought defensive battle throughout all four quarters. Bryce Young finished with solid numbers completing 21 of 40 passes today.

Young threw for 264 yards with one touchdown and an interception overall. The second-year quarterback continues developing despite the tough loss for his team. His fashion choices off the field generate as much attention as his play.

The sneaker selections demonstrate his connection to contemporary sneaker culture and collaborations. The Travis Scott Dunks and Jordan 11 cleats represent two different eras perfectly.

Travis Scott X Nike SB Dunk Low

The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low features this really intricate design with black canvas covered in white paisley bandana patterns across the toe and side panels. Brown plaid fabric hits the swoosh and heel areas creating cool textural contrast against the black base.

Tan leather overlays and collar provide that skate-ready construction with cream laces and vintage-style details throughout. The gum outsole gives it that classic SB Dunk aesthetic we all love from the skate era.

Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" Cleats

When Bryce switched to game mode he laced up the Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" cleats in that sleek black upper with patent leather mudguard shining under the lights.

The signature blue Jumpman logo on the heel and icy blue translucent outsole match the Panthers colors perfectly. Both shoes show Bryce's range from streetwear culture to performance footwear seamlessly.

NFL players continue embracing the Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" cleats this season. Both Jalen Hurts and CJ Stroud have been spotted wearing them recently.