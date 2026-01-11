Icebox Jewelers Ices Out Lil Yachty's Nike Air Force 1 Lace Dubraes

Atlanta-based luxury jeweler Icebox has created something truly special for Lil Yachty. The renowned jewelry company iced out the lace dubraes on Yachty's Nike Air Force 1s.

These custom diamond-encrusted details take an already bold sneaker to another level entirely. Lil Yachty's Air Force 1s feature a vibrant green, yellow, and orange colorway.

The bright color combination creates an eye-catching aesthetic that demands attention from everyone. Icebox added fully diamond-covered lace dubraes that spell out "AF1" on each shoe.

The custom jewelry work showcases Icebox's expertise in creating luxury sneaker accessories successfully. Each letter features carefully set diamonds that sparkle brilliantly under any lighting condition.

This type of customization has become increasingly popular among hip-hop artists and athletes. Icebox has built a reputation for working with high-profile clients in Atlanta's music scene. The jeweler regularly creates custom pieces for rappers, athletes, and entertainment industry figures.

Their sneaker customization work represents a growing trend in luxury footwear modifications. Lil Yachty has long been known for his bold fashion choices and colorful aesthetic.

These customized Air Force 1s perfectly align with his distinctive personal style completely. The combination of vibrant sneaker colors and diamond dubraes creates maximum visual impact.

Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lucky Green"

Lil Yachty's Nike Air Force 1 Low rocks this super vibrant colorway with bright apple green, sunshine yellow, and orange accents throughout. Further the green leather dominates the upper with that rich glossy finish that catches light really nicely.

Also bold yellow panels hit the toe box and side sections creating this tropical almost Jamaican-inspired color scheme. You can see the bright orange collar lining peeking out at the top adding another pop of color.

Green laces run through the eyelets but the real star is those fully iced-out "AF1" lace dubraes courtesy of Icebox jewelers. Each letter is completely covered in diamonds that sparkle intensely even in these photos.

The color blocking is wild and unapologetic with zero subtlety which perfectly matches Yachty's whole aesthetic and personality. A gum-colored outsole grounds the design while letting all those bright colors up top really shine and stand out.