Travis Scott Seen Wearing Nike Air Force 1 "Topaz Gold"

Travis Scott was recently spotted out wearing the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Topaz Gold" colorway. The Houston rapper gave fans an on-foot preview of these summer-ready kicks before their official drop.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 "Topaz Gold" is releasing in Summer of 2026.

These are expected to release sometime this summer making the timing absolutely perfect for the season. The "Topaz Gold" colorway features a vibrant yellow leather upper that screams summer vibes instantly.

A green swoosh provides the perfect pop of color against that golden base. The monochromatic yellow lacing system and midsole keep everything cohesive. Travis rocked these with black pants that had yellow stripes down the sides coordinating perfectly.

His whole fit matched the energy of the sneakers creating a complete yellow and black look. This styling shows exactly how versatile these Air Force 1s can be for summer outfits. Paparazzi photos caught him leaving what appears to be a restaurant or event looking casual.

The "Topaz Gold" Air Force 1s definitely stood out as the centerpiece of his entire ensemble. Travis has always been known for previewing upcoming Nike releases before they hit stores officially. The summer release timing couldn't be better for this bright colorway that fits the season.

Nike Air Force 1 "Topaz Gold"

The Nike Air Force 1 "Topaz Gold" rocks a very vibrant yellow leather upper that's perfect for summer with that sunshine vibe. Also you can see the contrasting green swoosh cutting across the side which adds a nice pop of color against all that gold.

Yellow laces run through the eyelets while the midsole matches that same topaz gold tone keeping everything monochromatic and clean. The green swoosh is the only real contrast point making it stand out even more as a focal detail.

Travis had these looking great on-foot showing how the yellow pairs perfectly with black pants and yellow accent pieces for a coordinated summer look.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop.