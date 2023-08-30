Air Jordan 1 KO “True Blue/Topaz Gold” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 KO is a distinct variation of the classic sneaker. It preserves the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette while introducing a canvas upper, known for its durability. Retaining the timeless high-top design, the sneaker ensures reliable ankle support. Originally launched in the 1980s, the sneaker distinguishes itself with a unique aesthetic with its canvas construction. This material choice introduces a durable texture that adds to its visual appeal, which enthusiasts of the sneakers love.

The Air Jordan 1 KO comes in many colors, so there’s something for everyone. One popular choice is the “Chicago” style, with bold red, white, and black colors. Basically, the Air Jordan 1 KO is a new version of the classic AJ1. It has a canvas top and old-school design, blending old and new vibes. Whether you want a sneaker with history or a cool look from the past, the Air Jordan 1 KO combines both in a special way. Now the sneaker is releasing in a “True Blue/Topaz Gold” colorway next month.

“True Blue/Topaz Gold” Air Jordan 1 KO

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a true blue rubber sole with a sail midsole. A yellow canvas constructs the base of the sneakers with true blue canvas overlays throughout. The Nike Swoosh is also a light yellow, as well as the branding on the blue tongue. Above the Swoosh is a blue Air Jordan Wings logo. Overall, these sneakers feature a cohesive color scheme that incorporates two, not-too-flashy, colors. This pair should certainly be a hit when they drop.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 KO “True Blue/Topaz Gold” will be released on September 9th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

