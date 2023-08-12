Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Bred” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low is a unique iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. It features a canvas upper instead of traditional leather, giving it a distinct texture and appearance. The KO Low offers a casual and versatile style, perfect for everyday wear. While maintaining the classic Air Jordan 1 design, this version provides a fresh take on the beloved sneaker. The canvas construction adds a touch of vintage charm, making the Air Jordan 1 KO Low a sought-after choice for those who appreciate both history and innovation in their footwear.

The “Bred” colorway is a legendary and iconic scheme in sneaker culture. Featuring a combination of black and red hues, this colorway has graced numerous classic silhouettes, such as the Air Jordan 1. The “Bred” colorway is synonymous with boldness and sophistication, making it a staple in both sports and streetwear fashion. The timeless appeal and rich history continue to captivate sneaker enthusiasts, cementing its status as a must-have in any sneaker collection.

“Bred” Air Jordan 1 KO Low

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The uppers feature a red canvas base with prominent black canvas overlays. The laces and lace eyelets are back and the Nike Swoosh is a red leather swoosh. A red Nike logo can be found on the black tongue and the heels feature a special AJ1 KO wings logo that differs from the traditional Wings emblem. The idea behind KO is that it stands for knockoff because this is a cheaper version of the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Bred” is releasing on August 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

