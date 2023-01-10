Union LA is one of the best sneaker stores and brands in the United States. Over the last couple of years specifically, Union has done great things with Jordan Brand. From the Jordan 1 to the Jordan 4 Mid, Union has been showcasing some fantastic creativity.

Overall, fans have loved the Union x Jumpman collaborations. That said, it should come as no surprise that these two would link up again. After all, collaborations are great for brand-building, and with each new release, Union gets to enjoy an increased customer base.

Image via Nike

Union LA x Jumpman

Subsequently, we now have some official images for the latest Union LA x Jordan Brand shoe. As you can see below, we have the Air Jordan 1 KO Low. Two colorways of this shoe will drop, however, we only have one color scheme so far. This model is a neutral scheme that will appeal to those who like to fly under the radar.

Firstly, the shoe opens up with a mostly white upper that is made with some canvas materials. Secondly, we get as grey Nike swoosh which helps contrast the stark white opening. Overall, it is a basic look, however, there is no doubt that Union LA and Jumpman stick the landing.

Air Jordan 1 KO Low – Image via Nike

At this point, it remains to be seen what the second colorway will look like. Although, it is clear that Union is probably looking to spice things up a bit. A colorful model would contrast this neutral offering perfectly.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to grab these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, January 27th. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Union LA – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

