collaboration
- MusicPharrell Teases Miley Cyrus CollaborationPharrell and Miley Cyrus are reuniting for a new song coming "soon."By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Drops New Nike Collab "Hot Girl Systems"The new collab already has pieces selling out. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice Wins At The 2024 People's Choice Awards With New Artist Of The YearThe Bronx hitmaker also won "Collaboration of the Year" thanks to her Nicki Minaj team-up "Barbie World."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Wishes Dr. Dre A Happy Birthday & Teases "New Heat"50 Cent wants to drop something with Dr. Dre.By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti Tags Pharrell On IG Amid Collaboration RumorsPlayboi Carti gave a shout out to the legendary producer on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicKiller Mike Praises Kevin Durant For Stalley CollaborationKiller Mike is impressed with the Phoenix Suns star.By Cole Blake
- MusicUSHER Discloses Longing Desire To Work With Justin Timberlake On New MusicUSHER called Justin "an amazing performer."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Team Up With Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti For "Carnival"Kanye West referenced Taylor Swift on his new song, "Carnival."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Names Beyonce As His Dream Collab Following First Grammy WinDurk joked that if they teamed up he'd be back at the Grammys again. By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearCoi Leray Strikes Fans With Cupid's Arrow In New Savage X Fenty Lingerie CollabCoi is always serving up her body online and this time it is for a massive fashion brand. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCam'ron & Swizz Beatz's "Last Stop" Promotes KITH's Upcoming Spring Collection & SoundtrackKITH is not unfamiliar with hip-hop but this is a huge leap. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearDJ Khaled Shows Off Tommy Hilfiger Golf Collab To Travis Scott: WatchKhaled continues to level up.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Hits Up Yeat On FaceTime, Fans Joke He's Talking To His CrushIs a new Drake and Yeat collab on the way?By Alexander Cole
- MusicMeek Mill Is Looking For An African Artist To Collaborate WithMeek Mill is fielding suggestions for his next collaboration.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Reveals She's Working On A New Song With ParamoreThe confirmation is big news for fans of her pop-punk song "F2F."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z Unveils New Moncler x Roc Nation Collab LineBig Sean was sporting one of the jackets ahead of their release.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJa Rule & Hitmaka Join Forces For Studio SessionAmid recent news that the New York MC is gearing up another album coming soon, it's no surprise that the prolific producer joined the party.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsMadlib & Karriem Riggins Form Jahari Massamba Unit For New Single "Massamba Afundance": StreamThe two amazing artists, producers, and composers always craft magic when they link. This funky, relentless jam is no different.By Gabriel Bras Nevares