Drake is readying his new album ICEMAN, although there is certainly some trepidation surrounding the project right now. We got some singles a few months ago, but radio silence since then. Fans have been clamoring for Episode 4, to no avail.

However, Drizzy still has friends in his corner who are ready to promote the album and make promises. One of those people is none other than Adin Ross. Ross always seems to have the inside scoop on whatever Drake is doing. In fact, he seems to have some unreleased music, that could be making its way to DSPs soon. Or, at least, that's what the fans are hoping.

On Monday, Ross was livestreaming from what appears to be a limo or some sort of party bus. It was here where he decided to play a new snippet of a song called "Slide In." This new track contains Drake and a feature from Playboi Carti.

The song sounds great, especially with the sampled vocals chopped up throughout the instrumental. We don't hear much Carti, but we're sure his presence is felt throughout the finalized version of the track.

When Is ICEMAN Dropping?

This snippet is going to tide some fans over, while others continue to demand for the album to be released. It is still very much unclear as to if and when this album will make its way to the market.

Some thought that the album would be released by the end of 2025. However, that does not appear to be the case. The rollout has completely stalled out, and fans may have to wait until 2026 before they get anything. It's unfortunate, but Drake is clearly looking to take his time with this one.

There were some rumors that the tepid response to his first few singles had led to a re-work of the entire album, although that remains unconfirmed. For now, Drake fans are just going to have to be patient and trust the process.