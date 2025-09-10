Rick Ross Teases A New Single Produced By J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League With Some Shady Subliminals

Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Rick Ross performs during halftime of game one of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Rick Ross has largely been a feature artist in 2025, but it appears he's looking to mount a comeback and doing some with some venomous bars.

Rick Ross has largely been quiet in 2025 in terms of solo material. The Miami rapper and businessman has been lending verses to other artists for the most part. They include names like Kris Krelli, country singer Morgan Wallen, Jala Brat, Santa Fe Klan, and more. But it appears that Rozay is aiming to make a big time return sometime soon.

Per user Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGo on X, the Mississippi born artist has a single coming with production from J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. The latter should sound familiar to you, especially if you're a Rick Ross fan. The Tampa production team has made beats for him on numerous occasions.

Some of their past efforts with him include "Aston Martin Music," "Thug Cry," "Sixteen," among others. They also have smashes with other big names like mgk ("Till I Die"), Jay Rock ("Hood Gon Love It"), and more.

The production on it is classic Ross, which means its luxurious and perfect for grand flexes. There's a strong soul sample that's laced into it as well, giving it a classic feel. However, what's perking some future listeners' ears up are some of the bars.

"I'm walking off on you goofy n****s that act funny / All you DC YoungFly's get one time / Hopping barbed a*s n**** don't cross the gunline," Ross spits.

Rick Ross Drake Beef

There's a chance that these lines are just broad sweeping statements for his competition. But to play devil's advocate, what if they are for Drake? It could make sense given their tensions since the Kendrick Lamar was fully reignited. Remember, it was Rozay who unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram after the release of WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

Drake then retaliated with some bars for Ross on "Push Ups," clowning him for even stepping foot in the battle. The latter then fired back with "Champagne Moments," which didn't lead to a response.

But the former friend of the Toronto native has sparked the flame lately. Drake did start things after his sly quip during his latest interview with Bobbi Althoff. "You've never seen someone ice rosé? Well, talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds," he said.

Ross didn't respond to that, but rather the panned third stream for the ICEMAN rollout. "What is the name of the Aubrey album, 'White Man?' For real? Damn, Champagne Papi, they say them songs that you just streamed off your new project 'White Man,' they say that sh*t ain't dope. The comments is crazy. And then, Kai Cenat – Shout out to Kai Cenat, he kept it real. Kai said that s**t was a**. *laughs*"

